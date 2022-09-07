ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man is under arrest for robbing a newspaper delivery man in Ladue in February and then shooting at him. Officers were able to link a cellphone found at the scene with one of the suspects now under arrest.

Court documents say, Brandyn Hargrove, 18, attempted to rob a 57-year-old man who had been delivering newspapers at around 2:00 am on February 15, 2022 near Ladue Road and Maryhill Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene for an attempted carjacking and shooting. They found the victim at the scene who told them while he was driving on Ladue Road, “a red vehicle passed him and then stopped in the middle of the road.”

Two men armed with guns got out of their vehicle and went toward him. The men demanded he open the doors of his vehicle. The victim refused and drove onto the sidewalk in order to get away. Once he passed, he heard multiple gunshots and felt pain in his back. Officers found redness and bruising on his back.

Near the scene, officers found a cell phone, glove, and vape pen. Officers obtained a search warrant for the cell phone and were able to link it to Hargrove. He was later arrested and admitted to being one of the men who approached the victim’s vehicle. Hargrove told police that as the victim drove away, he dropped his vape pen and cell phone.

Hargrove has been charged with first-degree attempted robbery and first-degree assault or attempted assault.