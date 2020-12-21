Man arrested for Hazelwood convenience store shooting

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A man is in jailed awaiting charges following a shooting at a Hazelwood convenience store.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Smart Mart in the 6800 block of Howdershell Road.

Hazelwood police officers found the victim, an adult man, on the floor of the store. He was rushed to a local hospital where he eventually died.

Police took a suspect into custody and filed for warrants with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000.