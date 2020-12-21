Man arrested for Hazelwood convenience store shooting

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A man is in jailed awaiting charges following a shooting at a Hazelwood convenience store.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Smart Mart in the 6800 block of Howdershell Road.

Hazelwood police officers found the victim, an adult man, on the floor of the store. He was rushed to a local hospital where he eventually died.

Police took a suspect into custody and filed for warrants with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News