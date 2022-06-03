ST. LOUIS – A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with a murder that happened on May 7 in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood.

Tyron Madison, 30, was shot and killed in the 5200 block of Ridge Avenue at approximately 11:18 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 32-year-old woman was also a victim in this incident. Police said she was in stable condition following the shooting.

The suspect was arrested for second-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault, two counts of armed criminal action, tampering with a witness, and tampering with a victim. He has not yet been charged.

