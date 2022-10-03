ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police arrested a suspect involved in a shooting in late September that left one victim dead and another injured.

According to reports, officers arrested 32-year-old Robert Marshall of the 1800 block of O’Fallon Street. Marshall had an arrest warrant issued for him after a shooting that took place on September 26 around 4:16 p.m. Multiple shooting calls were reported to the police.

They arrived at Salama Market located at North 13th and Cass Avenue. There, officers found Shaquon Ash’Lay Parker, 28, in the back of a car suffering from puncture wounds. EMS responded and pronounced Parker dead at the scene. The second victim arrived at a nearby hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Investigators found that the incident happened in the 1100 block of Long Way.