MEHLVILLE, Mo. — A man is accused of setting wooden pallets on fire that damaged a south St. Louis County retailer’s fence. Joseph Blalock, 31, is charged with “Knowingly Burning or Exploding.” He is currently being held in police custody on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

The incident started on Thursday, October 12, 2023, when security cameras captured Blalock stacking trash and wooden pallets behind the Floor & Decor store in South County. On October 14, 2023, he was seen on video tossing an item onto the pile, which led to a fire that damaged a fence owned by Floor & Decor. Police say that shortly before starting the fire, Blalock was recorded on video smoking a cigarette at a nearby gas station. He has confirmed his identity in the video footage.

If you have any information about this incident, call St. Louis County Police detectives at 314-615-5400. To provide information anonymously or to be eligible for a potential reward, you can reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.