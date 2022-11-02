ST. LOUIS – After an eight-hour standoff, police arrested a man accused of shooting his neighbor Wednesday in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened near Giles Avenue and Phillips Place just after 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Gravois Park neighborhood.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 32-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where she is listed in serious condition.

“She’s in a lot of pain,” said Gary Sitze, the victim’s father. “They are going to do surgery, but they told us it’s going to be hours before they do that.”

The standoff ended just before 7:30 p.m.

“After lengthy negotiation, we were able to do a tactical entry and take the suspect in custody without incident,” said Lt. Demetrias Elston with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police.

The suspect is being charged with assault. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for mental health issues.

The shooting unfolded in a four-family flat. Sitze said his daughter was moving out of her home when her neighbor allegedly shot her.

Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside his home following the shooting. According to residents, the suspect lives alone.

Police did not confirm what led to the shooting.