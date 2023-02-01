FLORISSANT, Mo. – A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of construction equipment, and some cars, is now behind bars.

The arrest led to the recovery of nearly $200,000 in stolen property. Some items taken include construction equipment, lawnmowers, landscaping power tools, vehicles, and catalytic converters.

The Florissant Police Department said 24-year-old Samuel Mudd faces felony theft charges for stealing items all across the St. Louis area.

Mudd’s neighbors are glad he’s now behind bars.

“Our investigators did really good work. They were able to recover almost $200,000 worth of stolen equipment,” said Steve Michael, a police officer for the Florissant Police Department. Obviously, we are working with other municipalities to try and get a lot of this property back to the victims.”

Police said Mudd confessed to numerous thefts in Florissant, Ladue, Hazelwood, and other parts of St. Louis County. Police said the thefts started in December.

Kyle Hancock with LumberJack Tree Service said he feels sorry for the people who had their equipment stolen.

“We work our butts off out here for those tools, so for someone to get them for free,” Hancock said. “$200,000 worth that is a lot. It takes a lot of money just to get these tools; it’s a week’s pay.”

Some residents are now wondering if the items recovered might be theirs.

Florissant detectives said they know who most of the items belong to and are working with area police to close all the theft cases connected with Mudd.