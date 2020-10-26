Man arrested for stealing dying woman’s phone outside Anheuser-Busch brewery

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 35-year-old man with stealing a cellphone from a woman as she lay dying on a sidewalk outside Anheuser-Busch Brewery.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the theft happened Sunday, October 18 just before 1:15 p.m. near the intersection of Arsenal and Anheuser-Busch Place Drive, located in the Soulard neighborhood.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Caldwell said the victim, 64-year-old Jacqueline Olden, was jogging when she collapsed from an apparent heart attack. Olden got up and attempted to make a phone call before collapsing again.

A short time later, a man in a van pulled up alongside Olden. The man can be seen exiting the van, grabbing Olden’s cellphone, and then driving away from the area.

An ambulance arrived and brought Olden to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Caldwell said investigators eventually located and arrested a suspect, identified as Brian Davenport.

Prosecutors charged Davenport with one count of stealing.

Brian Davenport.