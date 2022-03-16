ST. LOUIS – A man has been arrested in connection with two murders that happened in late February.

Police said they found Tyler Vaughn, 32, suffering from a puncture wound at 9:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Goodfellow on Monday, February 28. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Later that day, police said they found Thomas Anderson III, 44, suffering from a gunshot wound at 8:05 p.m. in the 4800 block of Norwich. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they arrested a 40-year-old man for two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. The suspect has not yet been charged.

