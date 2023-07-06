JENNINGS, Mo. – Authorities arrested a man accused in a deadly shooting in Jennings on the Fourth of July.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Jendale Court. The St. Louis County Police Department reports that Peter Cooper, 35, of Florissant, died in the shooting. Another woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet disclosed the suspect’s identity or any potential charges. Based on preliminary findings, police believe the suspect was agitated at social activity near his home.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment, though Cooper later died from his injuries. Police say the suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside his home. He was later taken into custody without incident.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation.