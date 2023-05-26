ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested a man accused in the shooting death of an Indiana man at a Downtown St. Louis hotel last weekend.

Prosecutors have charged Arthur Ross Jr., 20, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the America’s Best Value Inn in the 1100 block of Lumiere Place. When police arrived to the scene, they found the victim lying in a stairwell after he was shot in the chest.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Kevin Anderson from Indianapolis, Indiana, was rushed to a hospital, but died from his injuries. Investigators believe the shooting happened after a confrontation between Anderson and Ross, though it’s unclear what exactly led up to it.

Ross is jailed in St. Louis City without bond, per Missouri court records.