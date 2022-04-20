ST. LOUIS – A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Sunday on a MetroLink train.

The 23-year-old man could face charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and failure to report a shooting.

The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday morning at the Forest Park-Debalievere station inside of a train that had passengers on board. Manu Barge, 31, was shot in the head after an argument on the train and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This was one of seven shootings that happened Easter weekend in St. Louis. The Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative held its regular meeting Monday to address several topics, which included the weekend shootings. Public Safety Director Dan Isom said an investigation is underway following the MetroLink incident.

Taulby Roach Bi-State’s President and CEO called this latest incident a senseless and random act of violence. He released a statement that reads, in part:

This level of gun violence is shocking, and we are often frustrated on how to prevent such random acts in our community. However, we are hopeful that our resources and assistance with our police partners will solve this case. In cooperation with our police partners, Metro Transit has made many improvements to safety and security over the last two and a half years, and we will continue to invest in security and strong police partnerships now and in the future. This random act of violence is truly disappointing, but our transit community is worth fighting for.