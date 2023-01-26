ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police have arrested a suspect on the run for more than nine months after a deadly shooting in north St. Louis County.

Sylvester Hill, 28, is behind bars after his arrest Tuesday in Houston, Texas. He is accused of killing one man and targeting his ex-girlfriend in the shooting.

The shooting happened April 16, 2022, in the 6300 block of Lillian Avenue, near the St. Louis city-county border. Investigators say a man and woman were sitting inside a car that evening when Hill reportedly approached them in another vehicle and opened fire.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Myron Davis, suffered a gunshot wound to his head and died at the scene. The woman was shot in her leg and treated for injuries at a local hospital.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the victim who survived told police that Hill was her ex-boyfriend and admitted to shooting at her in the recent past. She added that he was familiar with the car she was in prior to the gunfire.

St. Louis County police reviewed surveillance footage from the incident, showing that a blue Kia had followed the victim’s vehicle from a nearby convenience store to the scene of the shooting. The Kia had distinctive damage to the front driver’s side quarter-panel.

Police found the car connected to the shooting three days later, which had been spray-painted orange. It took police several months afterward to identify a possible suspect. DNA recovered from the Kia linked Hill to the investigation, and paperwork found in his home later matched with the car linked to the shooting.

Police executed a search warrant for Hill’s known cell phone number, and records revealed he was located at or near the parking lot of the convenience store and at or near the scene of the shooting of the victims on April 16.

Hill is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the case. Prosecutors officially filed charges in the case last month. Hill is now jailed in St. Louis County without bond, per Missouri court records.