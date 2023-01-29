ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A north St. Louis County man facing a child sex crime charge remained behind bars Sunday morning after surrendering to police.

Authorities are confirming that 48-year-old Julian Jones Sr. was jailed at the St. Louis County Justice Center in Clayton on a $150,000 cash-only bond. Authorities had been looking for Jones after an at large charge was issued against him back on January 20.

That means Jones was charged with a crime, but was still not in custody.

On Saturday, St. Louis County Police said Jones turned himself in at the Justice Center and was taken into custody without incident.

Jones is charged with second-degree statutory rape. Investigators explained that Jones had sex with a girl under 17 years old.

FOX was told that the victim became pregnant from the encounter and had a child.

Investigators revealed that DNA was taken from the victim and Jones, and paternity testing indicates that Jones is the father.

Jones was featured on at least one large billboard along I-270 in north county while authorities were looking for him. Police shared that during the search for Jones, he had connections to St. Louis and O’Fallon, Illinois.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation. You’re urged to call police if you have any information.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.