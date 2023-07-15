ST. LOUIS – One man is hospitalized after he was beaten and carjacked in a violent attack Friday evening near a St. Louis gas station.

The attack happened around 8 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South Broadway and Osceola Street in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.

Police say a 61-year-old man is hospitalized after several lacerations to his head, but his exact condition was not disclosed.

The attack unfolded as the victim went to pick up his girlfriend from a gas station. Before that, three suspects had reportedly been asking his girlfriend for money, but she declined.

When the victim arrived, one man snatched his car keys and attempted to get away. The victim then tackled that suspect and the two were engaged in a struggle on the ground. As that unfolded, a gun fell out of the suspect’s pants, and it was retrieved by a female suspect.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Investigators say he female suspect pressed the gun to the victim’s head twice then struck him with it multiple times. The female suspect and another man eventually grabbed the victim’s keys and took off in his 2004 grey Jeep Grand Cherokee. The suspect who initially tried to take the keys ended up running away from the scene.

Police say the three suspects linked to this case, two men and one women, are all unknown to the victim. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling this investigation.