ST. LOUIS – A man was beaten, robbed, and left behind naked Saturday evening during a violent attack in south St. Louis.

Police say the victim, a 46-year-old man, suffered several lacerations and contusion, in addition to swelling in his face and eyes.

The incident unfolded around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of South Jefferson Avenue in the Marine Villa neighborhood.

Investigators say the attack started when an unknown suspect struck the victim with a metal club. The suspect reportedly instructed the victim to remove all of his clothing and hand over multiple shopping bags filled with personal belongings.

The suspect got away with multiple items and headed toward an unknown direction. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the case and has not yet disclosed any suspect information or a potential motive.