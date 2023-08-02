ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a man was beaten and robbed near one stretch of the Hodiamont Tracks in St. Louis.

The incident unfolded Tuesday afternoon near the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood, specifically near a spot where the Hodiamont Tracks intersect with North Kingshighway Boulevard.

Investigators say the victim, a 51-year-old man, was confronted by four suspects, who then proceeded to beat him and hit him with a handgun. The group took off with the victim’s backpack, which contained a firearm, a cell phone and a wallet.

The victim told police he knows the suspects by nicknames, but not more than just as acquaintances. No major injuries were reported from this incident.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling this investigation. If you have any information relevant to this case, contact SLMPD at 314-231-1212.