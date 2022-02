ST. LOUIS – Police say a man choked and killed a 34-year-old woman who broke into his south St. Louis home.

Investigators said the woman broke into a house at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday along Dunnica and Gustine Avenues. The man then put the woman in a chokehold killing her. Police arrested him and are investigating the death as a homicide.

