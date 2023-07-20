MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A man is behind bars after he allegedly bit two Maplewood officers during an attempted arrest.

Prosecutors have charged Nathaniel Odom, 52, with two counts of third-degree assault to a special victim and resisting arrest. The incident under investigation unfolded on July 15, 2023, outside a Schnucks store.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Odom was wanted for making a false police report. Police noticed him outside the Schnucks store and attempted to take him into custody.

Investigators say Odom physically resisted the arrest and ignored all police commands, which led him to biting one sergeant. Per court documents, the sergeant required medical treatment and was bleeding. Later on, Odom reportedly bit another officer in the leg, who also was bleeding and required medical treatment.

Odom is jailed on a $150,000 cash-only bond. If convicted, he could spend up to seven years in jail and $12,000 in fines.