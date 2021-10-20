Man breaking into cars at Cardinal Glennon’s parking lot killed in incident

ST. LOUIS – A security guard was run over by a man’s car who was breaking into vehicles Wednesday in a Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital parking lot. The man who ran the security guard over ended up dying.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. Police said gunshots were fired and the suspect ended up being shot in the chest. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the security guard is in critical/unstable condition.

Investigators are focusing on a red Kia in the parking lot. It has multiple bullet holes and damage to the front windshield.

Homicide and accident reconstruction has been requested to the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.