ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man is behind bars after he was busted trying to cash in stolen lottery tickets in south St. Louis County, tickets he allegedly acquired through a series of burglaries.

Prosecutors have charged Armando Sheti, 27, with four counts of second-degree burglary and four counts of stealing in connection with the investigation.

Investigators say Sheti is linked to burglaries at several businesses near Union Road between Sept. 9 and Oct. 5 this year. He reportedly took off with cash or lottery tickets at least four times in recent weeks.

Police say an undisclosed amount of lottery tickets were stolen during the early-morning hours of Oct. 5 at Europe Grocery Store. Sheti later tried to cash in those tickets at an undisclosed location, and police caught the transactions on video, leading to his arrest.

The St. Louis County Police Department says Sheti also admitted to burglaries at Tucker’s, Taste of Bosnia, and Laguna Grill following his recent arrest. He is jailed in St. Louis County on a $5,000 cash-only bond.