ST. LOUIS – A group of five suspects allegedly carjacked a man after he gave a woman a ride home Wednesday morning in north St. Louis.

The carjacking happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Herbert Street in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim, a 37-year-old man, dropped off an acquaintance and wanted to ensure she made it inside safely. After that, he attempted to back out of a parking spot when he noticed his vehicle was blocked in by a white KIA Soul.

Police say five suspects of unknown ages got out of the KIA, flashed rifles, and surrounded the victim’s vehicle. The suspects ordered the victim out of the car and took off in his vehicle, a silver 2014 Dodge Charger. The group then separated into both vehicles and left the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.