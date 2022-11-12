ST. LOUIS – Thieves carjacked one man and pistol-whipped another man in separate crimes overnight in St. Louis.

No major injuries were reported from the incidents, but St. Louis police have not yet announced any arrests in the four investigations.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, a man was pumping gas in the 1100 block of Salisbury Street before thieves stole his car. Two suspects approached him, including a man with a handgun. They demanded the victim’s keys and took off westbound toward Interstate 70.

Before then, a man was pistol-whipped at Polker Park in the Downtown West area. Around 8 p.m. Friday, investigators say a man who the victim knew by the name “3” drug him from a tent and pistol whipped him. While that happened, the suspect threatened to shoot the victim and took off with $65 and his cell phone.

The crimes follow two carjacking overnight Thursday in St. Louis City.

The first of those two happened in downtown St. Louis around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Locust and North 10th Street. Investigators say three teenagers approached the victim and one pointed a semi-automatic handgun at him. The group took off in his vehicle and drove west.

Around 10 minutes later, police responded to a carjacking at Loughborough Avenue and Pointview Lane near south St. Louis city limits. Investigators say a man drove three teenagers before one of them stated he had a flat tire. When the victim pulled over to look, the suspects then flashed a handgun and demanded his vehicle. The group took off southbound near River Des Peres.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating each of these incidents. FOX 2 will update if more information becomes available in the investigations.