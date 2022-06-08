ST. LOUIS – A group of suspects carjacked a man at gunpoint and forced him to undress Wednesday morning in St. Louis.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of St. Louis and Vandeventer avenues. Investigators say two unknown vehicles pulled up to his car, a group of four demanded the victim get out of the car. The group held him at gunpoint and forced him to take off his clothes.

Police spotted the stolen vehicle near the area of Union Blvd and Bircher Boulevard, then the suspects led them on a brief pursuit. One woman was arrested near Riverview Drive and Scranton Avenue when the pursuit ended.

No names have been released in the case. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.