ST. LOUIS – A man was carjacked early Saturday morning in St. Louis after arranging a meetup through a dating app.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was held at gunpoint before the carjacking, which happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of O’Fallon and North First streets in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim agreed to meet the suspect through an undisclosed social media dating app. The victim picked the suspect up somewhere on Rosebud Avenue and drove a short distance away.

At some point, the suspect produced a handgun and demanded the victim to get out of the car. The victim complied, and the suspect took off in the victim’s grey Nissan Rogue.

No arrests or injuries were reported in this incident. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.