ST. LOUIS – An armed suspect carjacked a man while he was warming up his car early Friday morning in north St. Louis.

Police say the reported carjacking happened around 3:20 a.m. Friday, right outside the victim’s home in the 4100 block of East Carter Avenue in the O’Fallon neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim, a 28-year-old man, was sitting in his parked and running vehicle outside as he waited for it to warm up. While looking at his phone, he heard a tap on his window.

At that point, the victim noticed a suspect in dark clothing who pointed a handgun at him. The suspect demanded the victim to get out of the car, and he complied.

The suspect took off in an unknown direction in the victim’s black 2014 Dodge Challenger. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation and has not yet disclosed any potential arrests.