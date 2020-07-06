Breaking News
Man catches 112-pound catfish in Mississippi River in St. Louis

Missouri

(Photo courtesy Wade Kaminski)

ST. LOUIS – A St. Charles man landed a near-record catfish while fishing in the muddy waters of the Mississippi River last week.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wade Kaminski and a friend were out fishing the big rivers on Friday, July 3 with baitfish they’d caught earlier in the spring.

Kaminski said the fish chomped down on his bait and he spent eight minutes before getting the monster blue catfish into his boat.

The two men didn’t have a scale aboard their boat, so they called around for help. They eventually found a guide near the Gateway Arch and raced over to weigh the fish.

The catfish weighed in at 112 pounds, 18 pounds shy of the state record.

After posing with his massive haul, Kaminski told the Post-Dispatch he released the catfish downstream of the Eads Bridge.

