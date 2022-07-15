ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 20-year-old man was charged Friday with two counts of hindering prosecution for helping two escaped juveniles of the St. Louis County juvenile detention facility.

Aaqil Royal is being held on $50,000 cash only, no ten percent bond.

A court document said the two juveniles escaped the facility on May 29. On the morning of May 30, one of the juveniles called Royal, “requesting to be picked up from their location after they had broken out.” Royal “is on video providing them with transportation and firearms.” The document said Royal “admitted to providing the escaped juveniles with money, firearms, and transportation.

St. Louis County police detectives from the Intelligence Operations Bureau are leading the investigation. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.