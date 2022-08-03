UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – A man faces several felony charges in connection with a homicide investigation in University City.

Prosecutors have charged Chappelle Taylor, 22, with second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child in the investigation.

Police say Taylor shot two people and killed one during a domestic disturbance Monday evening. The situation unfolded around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 6500 block of Bartmer Avenue.

According to court documents, multiple people, including some family members and one child, were at the home when an argument escalated with Taylor. He then fired multiple shots in the home, striking a man and a woman.

Investigators say one man died from his injuries. The woman was sent to a hospital in critical, but stable condition. The motive in the shooting remains unclear.

Police found 11 shell casings at the home while investigating the scene. Evidence led authorities to Taylor, who later admitted to leaving behind some firearms and clothing at the scene.

Taylor is being held at a St. Louis County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.