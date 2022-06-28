PINE LAWN, Mo. – A man is behind bars in connection with the shooting deaths of two men last weekend in Pine Lawn.

The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad arrested Trevontae Sain, 20, of Berkeley, in the investigation. Prosecutors have charged Sain with two counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the deaths of Jacob Pierce and Marcko Willingham.

The shooting unfolded in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Friday. Officers with the North County Police Cooperative responded to the area around that time. When they arrived, they found two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Sain is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $500,000 cash bond. The Major Case Squad has turned the investigation back over to the North County Police Cooperative.