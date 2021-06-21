Man charged after $44,000 of stolen power tools found at O’Fallon home

O’FALLON, Mo. – A man has been charged after police found over $44,000 in stolen power tools at an O’Fallon home.

The Sunset Hills Police got a search warrant from St. Charles County as they investigated an “organized retail theft at Sunset Hills Home Depot.”

Officers executed the search warrant in the 2600 block of Breezy Pointe Lane with help from the O’Fallon Police Department. Officers found $44,000 in stolen power tools. Police said most “were new in the box and slated for sale.” 5,000 in US Currency was also seized.

St. Charles County charged Kamran Mammadov with receiving stolen property over $25,000.