Man charged after allegedly sending sexually explicit photos to minor

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 23-year-old man has been charged after allegedly sending sexually explicit photos to a minor over social media.

Tevin Wilson has been charged with one count of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 and one count of enticement or attempted enticement through the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

According to St. Louis County Police, Wilson sent three images of his penis to a 13-year-old via Snapchat and attempted to entice the victim to perform oral sex.

Wilson is a youth mentor and coaches children K-12. Throughout the course of his employment, he had regular access and interactions with youths, according to police.

Detectives believe there are additional victims. Wilson is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Wilson is asked to contact St. Louis County Police Detectives at 314-615-8610.