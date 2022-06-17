FESTUS, Mo. – A man accused of shooting and killing another man Wednesday afternoon in Festus after an argument has turned himself into authorities.



Prosecutors have charged Maleak R. Brown, 22, with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the investigation

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Westvale Drive. When they arrived, officers noticed bullet holes through a door and called on the tenant to answer. Investigators say Marus Lorenzo James, 22, was found deceased after police forced the door open.

Witnesses tell police that James had been in an altercation with a 22-year-old man prior to the shooting. The two reportedly started arguing in a different apartment unit prior to the shooting. After the argument, the victim went upstairs and the suspect went to his car. Police say the suspect then fired shots through an apartment door.

Police took several witness statements and reviewed surveillance video. Investigators say there was bad blood between the suspect and victim from past disputes, though the exact motive is unknown.

Brown is behind bars at the Jefferson County Jail, where he is being held without bond. No court dates have yet been announced in the case.