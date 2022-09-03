ST. LOUIS – A man faces criminal charges after investigators say he stole large amounts of cigarettes and beer in a series of St. Louis break-ins this year.

Prosecutors have charged Gregory Lewis, 50, with four counts of burglary and four counts of stealing in connection with the crimes.

Investigators say the thefts happened at two St. Louis stores, a Straub’s Market on North Kingshighway Boulevard and a Save-A-Lot on Union Boulevard, from June 25 to July 7. Lewis took off with cigarettes in three of the four instances and several packs of beer in the other one, according to court documents obtained by FOX 2.

On June 28, police say Lewis entered Straub’s Market unlawfully by throwing an object through a glass door. Exactly one week later, on July 5, police say Lewis broke a window at the Save-A-Lot and took off with at least $150 worth of cigarettes.

Surveillance video captured each theft and Lewis was officially booked in jail on July 8. A preliminary hearing in his criminal case is set for Sept. 7.