FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A man is behind bars after a Franklin County pursuit led authorities to three pounds of crystal meth.

Prosecutors have charged Antonio Braxton, 47, with several felonies in the investigation, which dates back to last weekend.

On July 2, a Franklin County deputy stopped a vehicle on Interstate 44 without proper vehicle registration. The deputy questioned the driver, later identified as Braxton, before he took off from the scene.

A pursuit began eastbound around 253-mile marker of I-44. Deputies briefly stopped the pursuit, then picked it up again around the 3000 block of Hwy 100.

Officers from Pacific assisted Franklin County deputies amid the pursuit and deployed spike strips. Investigators say this happened while Braxton drove through yards and back onto the streets of a subdivision. After the spike strips were deployed, the suspect still continued driving at speeds greater than 100 miles per hour.

Deputies eventually stopped Broxton on Interstate 44 near Antire Road in St. Louis County. Deputies arrested Broxton after the stop ended, then found crystal meth while searching his vehicle.

Prosecutors have charged Braxton with a slate of felonies and misdemeanors, including first-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, failure to yield an emergency vehicle, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and exceeding the posted speed limit.

Broxton is being held at a Franklin County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He will appear in court on July 11 over criminal charges in the case.