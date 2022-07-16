ST. LOUIS – A man has been charged after a nine-month-old infant ingested fentanyl in St. Louis earlier this year.

Prosecutors have charged Thomas Anderson, 31, with one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child. Anderson appeared in court earlier this week over the criminal charge.

According to court documents, the child ingested an undisclosed amount of fentanyl during the early morning hours of April 15 in the 900 block of Harlan Avenue.

Investigators say, just before 5 a.m., the victim’s mother woke up Anderson and asked him to watch her child. Per court documents, Anderson did one capsule of fentanyl in the basement, then put that capsule in his pocket and went into the child’s room.

Police say the child ingested fentanyl while Anderson was laying on the bed. Only 13 minutes had passed from the time the mother left the home to when she got a phone call from Anderson about the situation, per court documents.

Investigators say Anderson was in the care of the child and in control of the infant at the time the fentanyl was ingested. Officers responded to St. Louis Children’s Hospital shortly after 5 a.m. that morning when the baby was being treated.

Anderson has another court hearing set for Monday in the case.