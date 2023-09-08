ST. LOUIS – A man faces felony charges one day after he allegedly opened fire at a St. Louis officer following a stolen car chase that ended with a crash.

Prosecutors have charged Byron Doss, 36, with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

This shooting happened just before noon Thursday in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of north St. Louis. No officers were injured, but Doss is accused of gunfire toward an officer. Doss was reportedly shot and treated for injuries at a hospital prior to his charges.

Police initially responded to a tip of a stolen vehicle in the area, leading to what the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department described as a “tactical pursuit.”

The driver fled eastbound on Dr. MLK Blvd. and encountered traffic at a gas station near Clara Avenue. Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle crossed the center turn lane into westbound traffic before crashing in the 5500 block of Dr. MLK Blvd.

After that, police say Doss reportedly ignored commands to drop his weapon and fired one shot at an officer. Police returned fire and struck Doss, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police later recovered a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine from the scene.

Meanwhile, drivers and passengers from two other cars involved in the crash before the gunfire were also sent to a hospital for treatment.

Prosecutors have also charged Lawrence Galvin, 44, with resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle in the investigation, though he is currently at large.