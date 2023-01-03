ST. LOUIS – A man is behind bars after a road rage incident last week led to gunfire in Clayton.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged Calvin Reed, 30, with one felony of of unlawful use of a weapon.

Investigators say Reed pulled alongside another driver Thursday and pointed a handgun at him before Reed fired shots and later drove away. No one was struck by bullets and no injuries were reported from the situation.

Reed was booked into the St. Louis County Jail over the weekend on a UUW warrant. Police also seized the weapon tied to the incident. He is set for an arraignment hearing Tuesday morning.