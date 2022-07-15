ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man is behind bars after one man was shot Thursday at a north St. Louis County gas station.

Prosecutors have charged Jabari Ireland, 26, with six felonies, including three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Investigators say the incident happened Thursday in the 12000 block of Lusher Road. According to court documents, surveillance video shows shots fired at two people who were driving away from the gas station.

One victim was struck by gunfire and suffered serious injuries. Authorities also noticed several holes in the victim’s vehicle.

A Shotspotter system alerted authorities of the shooting. Nine shell casings were recovered from the scene Evidence led police to Ireland, who is being jailed in St. Louis County without bond.

Ireland has an arraignment hearing set for Friday in the case, per Missouri court records.