ST. LOUIS — A man is facing charges for shooting at police officers early Sunday morning. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged Derek Morado Gama, 20, with assault and armed criminal action. He is in jail with no bond allowed.

Three officers were driving in the 4900 block of Christy Sunday, just after midnight, when they heard gunshots. They saw the driver of a pickup truck stick a handgun out of the driver’s side window. The driver then fired shots at the officers, and the bullets flew past the marked police vehicle.

The pickup truck driver then sped off, across the parking lot. The officers turned on their lights and sirens and attempted to pull the truck over. The driver eventually stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Itaska and Alfred. He was placed under arrest and officers found a black Springfield XD 9mm semi-automatic pistol, with an extended magazine in the truck.

No officers were injured in the incident.