ST. LOUIS – A man faces felony charges in connection with a shooting death Tuesday in south St. Louis near the River Des Peres.

Prosecutors have charged Erik Seitz, 36, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the investigation.

Dennis Bieg, 44, died in the shooting. Investigators say he was shot in the torso around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of River Des Peres Boulevard. He was rushed to a hospital after the shooting, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Authorities have not yet disclosed what led up to the shooting or any potential motives. Additional information in the investigation is limited at this time.

Seitz is jailed at the St. Louis Justice Center without bond.