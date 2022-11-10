SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – A man is behind bars nearly two months after he injured an officer in a traffic stop over a stolen pickup truck.

Prosecutors have charged Timothy Duty, 32, with two felonies, assault and resisting arrest, from the incident on Sept. 18. Authorities arrested Duty on Monday after acquiring a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators say Duty stole a Ford F-250 from a commuter lot at Gravois Avenue and I-270 in St. Louis City during the overnight hours. Police received a tip and pursued the vehicle through St. Louis City and south St. Louis County.

The pursuit ended near Interstate 55 and Carondelet Boulevard. St. Louis police arrested a backseat passenger that got out of the vehicle, and other agencies responded to the area.

Investigators say, with two others inside the car, Sunset Hills officers stepped in and gave commands to the driver and other passenger. The officers then approached the stopped vehicle and broke the window to try and remove two others inside the car.

After that, one officer tried to reach inside the truck to arrest the suspects. The driver, later identified as Duty, then accelerated while the officer reached inside the truck, striking him in the arm and causing the officer to fall upon impact.

Investigators say the officer suffered deep lacerations in his left arm with some pieces of glass inside. The officer was later treated for 10 stitches, though has made a full recovery and has returned to work.

After the confrontation, authorities found the vehicle in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55. Duty wasn’t arrested until Nov. 7.

Duty is jailed in St. Louis County on a $100,000 cash-only bond. Police are seeking additional warrant for first-degree tampering and property damage in the case.