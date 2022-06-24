ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was arrested for allegedly shooting a White Castle employee during an armed robbery at the fast-food restaurant in University City on Thursday.

Matthew Sabir, 37, was charged Friday with assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said Sabir entered a White Castle in the 7300 block of Olive Boulevard at about 3:40 p.m. Thursday and demanded money from the cash register. Before anyone could hand over the cash, police said he began shooting — and a female employee was injured.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

“Right now, our hearts and prayers are with the victim, our employee, because when one of them hurt, we all hurt,” White Castle manager Darrin Cotton told FOX 2 on Thursday. “So, right now, we’re working closely to make sure that the employee is okay.”

After the shooting, police believe Sabir ran north across Olive Boulevard. Officers arrested him the following day. His bond was set at $250,000, cash only.