ST. LOUIS – A man is behind bars in connection with a woman’s stabbing death earlier this week in the West End neighborhood.

Prosecutors have charged Booker Boyd, 52, with one count of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation. He is jailed in St. Louis City without bond.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports the stabbing happened around 3 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard.

When police responded to a call for assistance, they found a 33-year-old woman unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Boyd was taken into custody a short distance away from the scene of the stabbing. Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are handling the investigation.