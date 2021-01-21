Man charged following police pursuit that ended in fatal collision

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 20-year-old man Thursday in connection with a police pursuit that ended with a crash that cost an innocent bystander their life.

On Wednesday afternoon, St. Louis County police were looking for a man in a 2015 Infiniti Q70 wanted on an assault charge that happened in the city. When officers identified the car in the area, the suspect sped off.

The Infiniti smashed into a bystander’s vehicle at the intersection of Bellefontaine and Chain of Rocks roads.

The driver of the bystander vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was hospitalized. The front passenger, 33-year-old Michael Hayes, died at the scene.

The driver of the Infiniti was taken into custody at the scene. A passenger in the Infiniti, a 17-year-old girl, was also hospitalized.

Prosecutors charged the driver of the Infiniti, Rico Bailey, with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and one count of resisting arrest by fleeing. He remains jailed on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Rico Bailey