CLAYTON, Mo. – An Affton, Missouri, man was charged Thursday after getting into a shootout with St. Louis County police officers the night prior.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department’s probable cause statement, officers went to a home in the 9100 block of Rambler Drive shortly after 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday for a reported domestic disturbance.

Two officers arrived at the residence and saw Karl Schuhe standing on the front porch, armed with two guns.

Police claim Schuhe raised the firearms in the direction of the officers. Schuhe ignored commands to drop his guns and surrender. The officers and Schuhe shot at each other. Schuhe was wounded in the encounter. Neither officer was injured. The officers are 38 and 29 years of age, with 3.5 and 1.5 years of experience, respectively.

Schuhe was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police recovered a revolver and a pistol at the scene.

Prosecutors claim the incident was recorded on cellphone video as well as police body cameras.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Schuhe with attempted first-degree assault of a special victim and armed criminal action. Upon his release from the hospital, he’ll be jailed on a $250,000 cash-only bond.