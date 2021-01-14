Man charged for Aug. 2018 murder

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 29-year-old man in connection with an August 2018 murder in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

The murder took place on the evening of Aug. 5, 2018 in the 5400 block of Emerson Avenue.

St. Louis police officers responded to a shooting and found the victim, 51-year-old Brian Ware, inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Ware was taken to a local hospital where he eventually died.

More than two years later, city prosecutors filed charges against 29-year-old Angelo McNeal for Ware’s death.

McNeal was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.

Angelo McNeal