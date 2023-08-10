FLORISSANT, Mo. – A man is behind bars after he allegedly broke into his estranged brother’s home in Florissant and stole several high-cost items.

Prosecutors have charged Tyrus Middleton, 25, with first-degree burglary, stealing (in excess of $750) and property damage in the investigation.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, the burglary happened on July 27. The victim stated that Middleton unexpectedly arrived at his home and started banging on the windows. A short time later, he kicked the front door multiple times and kicked down the back door to enter the home.

Per court documents, Middleton used a pot from the kitchen stove to push the victim and his girlfriend out of his way and began rummaging through the home. He reportedly took off with several high-cost items, like a TV and two PlayStation 4 consoles, in addition to personal paperwork.

Police found Middleton while he returned to the home the next day and tried to steal more items. Damage at the victim’s home included a broken bedroom window, a damaged front door and a damaged back door.

Middleton is jailed in St. Louis County on a $75,000 cash-only bond. If convicted, he could spend up to 15 years in prison and face up to $10,000 in fines.