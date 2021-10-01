Man charged for murdering two women, shooting third in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS– Police have charged a man for the murder of two women and shooting of another last month in a vacant home on Kossuth.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police took 62-year-old Charles Anderson into custody yesterday on the 3900 block of 25th Street. He was then taken to the Jennings Police Department on unrelated charges.

Patrice Wimbley, 31, and Jamie Willard, 30, were killed in the shooting. Another woman was injured.

Anderson is also charged with armed criminal action and one count of assault in the shooting.

The shooting is not related to the investigation involving St. Louis City and County where police are investigating three connected murders.