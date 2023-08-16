CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Authorities arrested an Illinois man accused of recently punching his stepchild in the parking lot of a St. Louis County bowling alley.

Prosecutors have charged Dakota Amerman, 30, of Olney, Illinois with one felony count of abuse or neglect of a child.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, the stepchild (a 17-year-old girl) was leaving a bowling alley when she put her hands on her younger sibling’s shoulders. Amerman reportedly told the older daughter to take her hands off her sibling, then proceeded to punch her multiple times.

Chesterfield police reviewed surveillance footage from the situation and learned that the victim suffered bruises to her left rib cage and back. Amerman admitted to various details in the investigation, per court documents.

If convicted, Amerman could face up to 7 years in prison of $10,000 in fines.